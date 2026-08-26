BSE SME Mopshop Distribution struggles to make a clean start

Mopshop Distribution traded at Rs 137 on the BSE, a 0.72% discount to the issue price of Rs 138.

The scrip was listed at Rs 137, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.72% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 137 and a low of Rs 137. About 1.53 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Mopshop Distribution's IPO was subscribed 1.56 times. The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2026 and it closed on 21 August 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed Rs 138 per share.

The IPO comprised 19.75 lakh equity shares, including a fresh issue of 16 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 3.75 lakh shares by selling shareholder Prakash Hakim Singh. Following the issue, the promoters holding will decline to 72.57% from 99.99%. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, purchase of commercial vehicles for transportation and logistics, capital expenditure towards setting up a rooftop grid-connected solar power plant at its Vasai warehousing facility, general corporate purposes and offer-related expenses. Mopshop Distribution headquartered in Vasai, Maharashtra, is engaged in the B2B supply of facility management products, including cleaning tools and hygiene consumables. It serves over 300 clients across sectors such as BFSI, construction, real estate, healthcare and facility management. Our product portfolio includes cleaning and hygiene consumables such as microfiber cloths, surface disinfectants, sensor-based dispensers, bio-degraadable garbage bags, tissue papers, pedal bins, wringer buckets, vacuum cleaners, air fresheners, tool kits, and related accessories, while its asset-light, digitally enabled model supports procurement and fulfilment across India. As on 28 February 2026, the company had 89 employees.