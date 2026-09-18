BSE SME Om Galaxy struggles to find its orbit, trades below IPO price

Om Galaxy traded at Rs 88.05 on the BSE, a 2.17% discount to the issue price of Rs 90.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90.20, a 0.22% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 2.38% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 90.20 and a low of Rs 85.75. About 15.82 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Om Galaxy's IPO was subscribed 2 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2026 and it closed on 15 September 2026. The price band of the IPO was between Rs 85 - 90 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 83,45,600 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing unit and consolidating its existing manufacturing facilities, with the aim of expanding production capacity. Around Rs 74.66 crore is earmarked for the new manufacturing unit and capacity expansion, Rs 14 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings and the balance of about Rs 16.34 crore for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Om Galaxy on 9 September 2026, raised Rs 29.88 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 33.21 lakh shares at Rs 90 each to 12 anchor investors.