BSE SME Oneindig Technologies starts its market journey on a bright note

Oneindig Technologies traded at Rs 126 on the BSE, a 31.25% premium to the issue price of Rs 96.

The scrip was listed at Rs 120, a 25% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 126 and a low of Rs 120. About 5.65 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Oneindig Technologies' IPO was subscribed 1.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2026 and it closed on 3 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share.

The IPO comprised 28,80,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 37.80% from 51.33% pre-offer. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Oneindig Technologies on 30 July 2026, raised Rs 7.83 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.16 lakh shares at Rs 96 each to 3 anchor investors. Oneindig Technologies provides Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) services for solar energy projects, offering turnkey solar power solutions and operations & maintenance (O&M) services. Its portfolio includes residential, commercial & industrial rooftop, ground-mounted solar projects, and solar water pumps for both private and government clients. The company also supplies solar equipment, including PV modules, inverters, energy storage systems, panels, and cables, and operates as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Additionally, it designs and develops solar module mounting structures and has executed projects across multiple states in India. As of 31 January 2026, it had 34 employees on its payroll.