BSE SME Poojaa Precision Engg cruises into the market with a premium ride

Poojaa Precision Engg. traded at Rs 465.15 on the BSE, a 54.53% premium to the issue price of Rs 301.

The scrip was listed at Rs 470, a 56.15% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 1.03% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 489.90 and a low of Rs 451.10. About 24.17 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Poojaa Precision Engg's IPO was subscribed 259.42 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 July 2026 and it closed on 30 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 285 to Rs 301 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 53,10,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 60.63% from 82.63% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards funding capital expenditure for setting up a manufacturing facility at Pune, Maharashtra, meeting its working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Poojaa Precision Engg on 27 July 2026, raised Rs 45.13 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.99 lakh shares at Rs 301 per share to 14 anchor investor. Poojaa Precision Engg manufactures aluminium die-cast and precision-machined components for applications across automotive, EVs, aerospace, defence, agriculture, energy and healthcare. With integrated capabilities spanning casting, machining, assembly and engineering, the company produces over 600 SKUs and offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions. It serves OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers and international customers across Germany, the US, Italy and Switzerland, and has recently expanded into the aerospace sector through approved vendor partnerships. As of 31 March 2026, the company had 216 permanent employees across manufacturing, quality assurance, design, maintenance, business development, finance, human resources and other operational functions.