Robokidz Eduventures traded at Rs 211.45 on the BSE, representing a 99.48% premium over its issue price of Rs 106.

The scrip was listed at Rs 201.40, a 90% premium to the IPO price. The stock is currently locked at the upper circuit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 211.45 and a low of Rs 201.40. About 10.21 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

Robokidz Eduventures' IPO was subscribed 769.48 times. The price band was fixed at Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share. The issue was open for subscription from 21 September 2026 to 23 September 2026.

The issue comprised a fresh issue of 21.04 lakh equity shares. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to fund working capital requirements, prepay or repay certain outstanding borrowings and meet general corporate purposes. Robokidz Eduventures provides technology-enabled learning and skill development solutions for K-12 students in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics and STEM. It primarily serves schools and educational institutions through educational laboratory setup projects, subscription-based learning programmes and other educational services. The company also offers its proprietary coding platform, Drag-on.ai, and a learning management system for learning, assessments and progress tracking. It also provides the Robokidz RC mobile application for controlling Wi-Fi-enabled robotics kits. As of 31 March 2026, the company had 24 employees. Educational laboratory setup projects contributed 77% of revenue, while subscription services accounted for 12.80%.