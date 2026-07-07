BSE SME Sampark India Logistics stays on track with a premium market debut

Sampark India Logistics traded at Rs 93.45 on the BSE, a 11.25% premium to the issue price of Rs 84.

The scrip was listed at Rs 89, a 5.95% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 93.45 and a low of Rs 89. About 13.98 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Sampark India Logistics' IPO was subscribed 4.67 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 June 2026 and it closed on 2 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 80 to Rs 84 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 32,40,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 71.94% from 97.78% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Sampark India Logistics on 29 June 2026, raised Rs 7.71 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.18 lakh shares at Rs 84 per share to 4 anchor investor. Sampark India Logistics provides end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions as a carrying and forwarding agent, offering freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution services to business customers across India. The company primarily transports bulk goods for industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer durables and textiles through a network of 50 branch offices across 18 states. It also operates eight leased warehouses spanning 1,24,500 square feet in key logistics hubs, supporting its nationwide storage and distribution operations. As of 30 April 2026, the company had a total employee strength of 344, including the managing director and executive director.