BSE SME Seemax Resources begins its market ride in reverse gear

Seemax Resources traded at Rs 107.20 on the BSE, a 23.97% discount to the issue price of Rs 141.

The scrip was listed at Rs 112, a 20.57% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 4.29% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 112.80 and a low of Rs 107.20. About 9.45 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Seemax Resources' IPO was subscribed 3.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 June 2026 and it closed on 02 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 134 to Rs 141 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 14 lakh shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 68.18% from 100% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards the purchase of material handling equipment, repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of borrowings availed from banks and financial institutions, funding long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. Seemax Resources provides material handling equipment solutions through the trading, rental, leasing, maintenance and servicing of forklifts, cranes, stackers, reach trucks, pallet trucks, container handling equipment and other industrial machinery. The company serves industries including automotive, steel, glass, cement, textiles, engineering, warehousing and logistics, retail, ports, construction, aviation and railways. It offers end-to-end solutions for material movement and warehouse operations to improve efficiency and productivity, and has evolved from an automotive-focused business into a diversified industrial equipment solutions provider. As of 31 March 2026, the company had a total employee strength of 179, comprising engineers, technicians, operators, site supervisors, and administrative personnel.