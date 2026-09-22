BSE SME Shakti Polytarp keeps its head above water on debut

Shakti Polytarp traded at Rs 59.25 on the BSE, up 0.42% from its issue price of Rs 59.

The scrip was listed at Rs 58.90, a 0.17% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 0.59% from the listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 61.40 and a low of Rs 56.36. About 19.38 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

Shakti Polytarp's IPO was subscribed 11.20 times. The price band was fixed at Rs 56 to Rs 59 per share, with the issue open for subscription from 15 to 17 September 2026.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 45.64 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The company plans to use Rs 20.88 crore of the proceeds for capital expenditure towards the purchase of plant and machinery. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. Under the anchor allocation, 8.22 lakh equity shares were allotted to four anchor investors at Rs 59 per share. NAV Capital VCC - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund received 3.08 lakh shares, Venturex Fund I received 1.70 lakh shares, while Aarth AIF Growth Fund and Tiger Strategies Fund - I received 1.72 lakh shares each. Shakti Polytarp manufactures tarpaulin and related products, including shade nets. It also provides assistance in selecting tarpaulin for specific applications, along with design and customisation solutions. The company operates a manufacturing unit in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, and had 114 permanent employees as of June 2026.