BSE SME Silverstorm Parks misses the thrill on Dalal Street debut

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts traded at Rs 131 on the BSE, a 1.50% discount to the issue price of Rs 133.

The scrip was listed at Rs 132.90, a 0.08% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of % over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 133 and a low of Rs 126.30. About 21.15 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Silverstorm Parks & Resorts' IPO was subscribed 1.84 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 July 2026 and it closed on 28 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 123 to Rs 133 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 61,98,000 shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to fund capital expenditure for the development of the Lucknow Snow Park and Family Entertainment Centre (FEC), as well as the expansion and upgradation of its existing Athirappilly Theme Park in Kerala. The proceeds will also be used for the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, in full or in part, with the remaining amount allocated towards general corporate purposes. Silverstorm Parks and Resorts is an integrated amusement and tourism company that develops and operates amusement parks, water parks, snow parks, resorts and family entertainment destinations across India. Its flagship Silver Storm Theme Park in Athirappilly, Kerala, features an amusement park, water park, Kerala's first indoor snow park and a resort, while the company also operates a snow park in Jamshedpur and is developing a new facility in Lucknow. Its revenue comes from ticket sales, hospitality, food and beverage services, merchandise and events. The company is also developing a 1.2-km aerial cable car at Athirappilly and adding new attractions as part of its expansion strategy. As of 31 March 2026, Silverstorm Parks and Resorts had 375 permanent employees across its operations, hospitality, marketing, administration and support functions.