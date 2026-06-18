Susan Electricals India traded at Rs 195.30 on the BSE, a 53.78% premium to the issue price of Rs 127.

The scrip was listed at Rs 186, a 46.46% premium the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 195.30 and a low of Rs 180.60. About 29.19 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Susan Electricals India's IPO was subscribed 192.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 June 2026 and it closed on 15 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 120 to Rs 127 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 47,42,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8,00,000 shares by existing shareholders. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure towards expansion of the existing manufacturing facility situated in Uttar Pradesh, funding of working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Susan Electricals India on 10 June 2026, raised Rs 19.34 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.23 lakh shares at Rs 127 per share to 5 anchor investors. Susan Electricals India manufactures aluminium and copper-based electrical winding wires, conductors and power cables used in transformers, motors, alternators and power distribution networks. Its product range includes winding wires and strips, aluminium stranded conductors, LT and HT power cables, PVC and XLPE insulated cables, and aerial bunched cables. The company serves state-owned power distribution companies (DISCOMs), infrastructure and EPC firms, and businesses in the electrical equipment sector. In addition to manufacturing, it trades aluminium wires and rods and provides job-work services for winding wires and strips. Susan Electricals operates three manufacturing facilities in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and sold its products across seven states during FY26, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. As of 30 April 2026, the company had 216 permanent employees.