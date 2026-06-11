BSE SME UHM Vacation checks in to the bourses with a steep discount

UHM Vacation traded at Rs 126.20 on the BSE, a 23.98% discount to the issue price of Rs 166.

The scrip was listed at Rs 132.80, a 20% discount the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 132.80 and a low of Rs 126.20. About 7,200 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

UHM Vacation's IPO was subscribed 2.29 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 June 2026 and it closed on 8 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 157 to Rs 166 per share.

The IPO comprised 21,69,600 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 17,49,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 4,20,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to meet the capital expenditure, to funding for marketing and promotional activities, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purpose. UHM Vacation is engaged in the business of travel and tourism aggregator services, offering a comprehensive range of travel and tourism solutions through a single platform. The company caters to the business-to-business (B2B) segment. It sources and aggregates services from airlines, accommodation providers, cruise lines, car rental companies, visa facilitators, and other travel service providers, either through direct connectivity or third-party aggregators, and offers them to its clients based on their requirements. This enables the company to provide a wide range of travel services and curated options to meet specific customer needs through one platform. As of 31 March 2026, the company had a total of 20 employees.