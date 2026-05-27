BSE SME Vegorama Punjabi Angithi cooks up stellar stock market debut

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi traded at Rs 124 on the BSE, a 61.04% premium to the issue price of Rs 77.

The scrip was listed at Rs 118.10, a 53.38% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 124 and a low of Rs 118.10. About 25.06 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi's IPO was subscribed 32.75 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 May 2026 and it closed on 22 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was between Rs 73 to 77 per share.

The IPO comprised 49,84,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 39,87,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 9,96,800 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for capital expenditure for construction of banquet and fine dine restaurant, capital expenditure for construction of centralized kitchen, capital expenditure for roll out new cloud kitchen, capital expenditure for upgradation of the existing cloud kitchen facilities, general corporate purposes and issue expenses. Ahead of the IPO, Vegorama Punjabi Angithi on 19 May 2026, raised Rs 10.90 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.16 lakh shares at Rs 77 each to 5 anchor investors.

Founded in 2014, Vegorama Punjabi Angithi is a vegetarian food brand offering North Indian and multi-cuisine dishes. The company began as a cloud kitchen and takeaway service provider before expanding into corporate thali services, institutional catering and compact catering solutions for offices, parties and home gatherings. In 2024, the brand entered the fine dining segment with a focus on premium dining experiences, elegant ambience and a wider cuisine portfolio. As of 28 February 2026, the company's total workforce comprised 306 employees, including directors and promoters, but excluding independent directors. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 105.05 crore and net profit of Rs 9.04 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.