BSEL ALGO reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 531.28% to Rs 46.21 crore

Net Loss of BSEL ALGO reported to Rs 42.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -46.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 35.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -35.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.