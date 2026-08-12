BSL standalone net profit rises 265.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 169.72 croreNet profit of BSL rose 265.96% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 169.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales169.72158.01 7 OPM %8.427.75 -PBDT6.764.84 40 PBT2.180.58 276 NP1.720.47 266
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