BSL standalone net profit rises 265.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 169.72 crore

Net profit of BSL rose 265.96% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 169.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.169.72158.018.427.756.764.842.180.581.720.47

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