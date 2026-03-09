Budget session phase 2 begins; LS to take up resolution seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla

The second phase of Parliaments Budget Session began on Monday and will continue until 2 April, with several key issues scheduled for discussion in both Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla is expected to be taken up. The notice has been moved by three Congress MPs and was submitted during the first phase of the session. It was signed by 118 opposition members who have accused the Speaker of acting in a partisan manner. If the resolution is taken up, Birla will not preside over the proceedings.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lok Sabha regarding the situation in West Asia.