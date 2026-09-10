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Burger King marked a significant milestone in its India journey with the opening of its 600th restaurant in GTB Nagar, Delhi. The milestone brings the brand's journey full circle back to the city where Burger King opened its first-ever India restaurant in 2014.

With the opening of its 600th restaurant, Burger King India now has 100+ restaurants across Delhi NCR and a presence across 140+ cities in India, strengthening its footprint across metros and emerging cities, while continuing to build a strong connect with India's young and evolving QSR audience.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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