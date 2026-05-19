Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 7.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 79.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 42.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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