Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 218.17 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 26.69% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 218.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.30% to Rs 45.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 943.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 865.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.