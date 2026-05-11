Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 26.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 218.17 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 26.69% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 218.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.30% to Rs 45.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 943.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 865.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales218.17187.18 17 943.15865.03 9 OPM %8.958.70 -8.517.60 - PBDT21.8717.38 26 86.8067.04 29 PBT15.3612.01 28 62.8543.95 43 NP11.449.03 27 45.6432.53 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Energy Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 574 cr

Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Metroglobal reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

S P Capital Financing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story