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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 38.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 38.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:54 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 213.87 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 38.26% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 213.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales213.87187.41 14 OPM %7.036.84 -PBDT18.0214.01 29 PBT11.938.67 38 NP8.896.43 38

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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