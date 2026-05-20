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C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 4.53% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.04% to Rs 145.04 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 4.53% to Rs 50.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 145.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.85% to Rs 134.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 474.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 463.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales145.04143.55 1 474.10463.25 2 OPM %43.8038.36 -35.6037.99 - PBDT81.1377.57 5 219.39225.27 -3 PBT73.2273.53 0 188.97205.69 -8 NP50.7748.57 5 134.16147.19 -9

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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