Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchHDFC BankGold Silver ETFNepal FloodsPurple Style Labs IPONifty IT Index TodayNifty Media IndexFMCG stocks
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / C.E. Info Systems in partnership with ClarityX launches Geo-FI

C.E. Info Systems in partnership with ClarityX launches Geo-FI

Image
Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India's first comprehensive Geo-Intelligence Stack for lending

C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia Mappls) in partnership with ClarityX, an AI-driven data analytics and decision intelligence company today announced the launch of Geo-FI, India's First Comprehensive Geo-Intelligence Stack for Lending. Integrating spatial insights into the lending journey for the first time in India, Geo-FI platform empowers BFSI companies a truly comprehensive view of borrower risk and opportunity.

Geo-FI is a plug-and-play Geo-Intelligence Stack designed to augment existing lending technology. Seamlessly integrating with LOS, LMS, CRM and collections platforms, it adds a powerful layer of spatial intelligence across expansion, underwriting and collections without disrupting existing workflows. It integrates directly through APIs, spatial visualization tools and SDKs. Flexible deployment optionson premises, hybrid or cloudenable institutions to meet their security and compliance requirements while leveraging a common location intelligence layer across the lending lifecycle.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese stocks end mixed as rate hike concerns weigh on sentiment

China stocks rise despite weak economic data

Large currency speculators sharply reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Religare Enterprises jumps as Ashish Dhawan raises stake to 6.38%

Weizmann Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Next Story