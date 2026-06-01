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C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 11.36 crore

Net profit of C J Gelatine Products rose 240.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 42.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.3611.38 0 42.1041.29 2 OPM %7.483.87 -5.444.07 - PBDT0.490.38 29 0.910.77 18 PBT0.330.23 43 0.300.19 58 NP0.170.05 240 0.210.08 163

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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