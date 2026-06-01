C J Gelatine Products standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 11.36 crore

Net profit of C J Gelatine Products rose 240.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 42.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.