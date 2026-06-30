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Cabinet approves additional investment commitment of Rs 30000 crore in National Investment and Infrastructure Fund

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Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
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In a significant step to deepen Indias investment commitment for infrastructure and other nationally important sectors, the Union Cabinet has approved an additional Government of Indias investment commitment of Rs. 30,000 crore towards new and upcoming funds of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. This takes the Government of Indias total commitment to NIIF to Rs. 60,000 crore. National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is Indias Sovereign Anchored Fund, professionally run and managed by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL). GOI is 49% shareholder in NIIF and it currently manages capital commitments of approximately Rs. 40,000 crore across its funds and investment strategies. NIIF has demonstrated a strong track record of capital deployment and realisations, having returned close to Rs. 12,000 crore to investors through large portfolio exits.

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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