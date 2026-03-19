Cabinet approves Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna for development of industrial parks with Rs.33,660 crore expenditure

In a major step towards accelerating industrial growth, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), with an allocation of Rs.33,660 crore for developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country. The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving Indias growth story. Building on the success of Industrial Smart Cities developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) framework, BHAVYA will be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players.

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