Calcom Vision consolidated net profit declines 79.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 60.08 croreNet profit of Calcom Vision declined 79.37% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 60.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.0845.08 33 OPM %5.948.41 -PBDT2.012.31 -13 PBT0.450.94 -52 NP0.130.63 -79
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