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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Calcom Vision consolidated net profit declines 79.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Calcom Vision consolidated net profit declines 79.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 60.08 crore

Net profit of Calcom Vision declined 79.37% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 60.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.0845.08 33 OPM %5.948.41 -PBDT2.012.31 -13 PBT0.450.94 -52 NP0.130.63 -79

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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