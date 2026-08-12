Calcom Vision consolidated net profit declines 79.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 60.08 crore

Net profit of Calcom Vision declined 79.37% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 60.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.60.0845.085.948.412.012.310.450.940.130.63

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