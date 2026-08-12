Caliber Mining and Logistics consolidated net profit declines 21.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.10% to Rs 657.05 crore

Net profit of Caliber Mining and Logistics declined 21.56% to Rs 29.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.10% to Rs 657.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 393.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.657.05393.2116.8024.1984.7178.9339.4850.4429.7637.94

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