California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 2966.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 605.03% to Rs 14.03 crore

Net profit of California Software Company rose 2966.67% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 605.03% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1376.39% to Rs 10.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 260.73% to Rs 19.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.