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California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 2966.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 605.03% to Rs 14.03 crore

Net profit of California Software Company rose 2966.67% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 605.03% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1376.39% to Rs 10.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 260.73% to Rs 19.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.031.99 605 19.665.45 261 OPM %90.0226.13 -75.7428.81 - PBDT12.630.52 2329 14.891.57 848 PBT12.390.38 3161 14.321.00 1332 NP9.200.30 2967 10.630.72 1376

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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