California Software Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd and DSJ Keep Learning Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2026.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd and DSJ Keep Learning Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2026.

California Software Company Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 14.2 at 30-Apr-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6800 shares in the past one month.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd soared 12.72% to Rs 85.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8317 shares in the past one month. RPG Life Sciences Ltd surged 11.15% to Rs 2248.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4394 shares in the past one month. Grand Oak Canyons Distillery Ltd rose 9.80% to Rs 31.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1935 shares in the past one month.