Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 48.37 crore

Net profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises rose 1100.00% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 48.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.48.3750.2619.586.079.644.457.621.057.080.59

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