Cambridge Technology Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 48.37 croreNet profit of Cambridge Technology Enterprises rose 1100.00% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 48.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.3750.26 -4 OPM %19.586.07 -PBDT9.644.45 117 PBT7.621.05 626 NP7.080.59 1100
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