Camex standalone net profit rises 1106.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 41.35 crore

Net profit of Camex rose 1106.67% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 41.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.96% to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 149.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.