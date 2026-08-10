Camex standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 40.83 croreNet profit of Camex rose 55.56% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.8334.37 19 OPM %6.054.10 -PBDT2.081.28 63 PBT1.891.18 60 NP1.400.90 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content