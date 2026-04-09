Le Travenues Technology Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2026.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Vishal Mega Mart Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 April 2026.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd crashed 5.32% to Rs 103.68 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 78187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98653 shares in the past one month.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd tumbled 5.31% to Rs 169.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99518 shares in the past one month. CCL Products (India) Ltd lost 4.66% to Rs 1071. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 74026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34630 shares in the past one month. Vishal Mega Mart Ltd shed 4.63% to Rs 111.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.09 lakh shares in the past one month.