Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 88.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 424.81 crore

Net profit of Camlin Fine Sciences reported to Rs 88.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 424.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 431.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 27.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 139.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 1723.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1628.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.