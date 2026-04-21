Campaigning ends for Phase 1 of West Bengal polls; 152 seats to vote on 23 April

Campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will end today, 21 April 2026, with political parties wrapping up high-voltage outreach ahead of voting.

A total of 152 constituencies will go to polls in Phase 1 on 23 April, with 1,478 candidates in the fray.

Senior leaders intensified last-minute campaigning across the state. Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kurseong. He is also scheduled to campaign in Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Paschim Bardhaman.

On the other side, Mamata Banerjee held a public meeting in Haldia. She is set to address further rallies in North 24 Parganas and Kolkata.