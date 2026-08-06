Campus Activewear slips after Q1 PAT declines 41% QoQ to Rs 26 crore

Campus Activewear fell 3.31% to Rs 219.10 after the company reported a 40.77% decline in net profit to Rs 26.14 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 44.14 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations declined 15.45% QoQ to Rs 385.20 crore during the quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit increased 17.74%, while revenue from operations rose 12.21%.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 35.29 crore, down 39.96% QoQ but up 16.16% YoY.

EBITDA rose 13.3% YoY to Rs 62.71 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 55.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin remained flat at 15.9%.