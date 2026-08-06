Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 17.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 385.20 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear rose 17.75% to Rs 26.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 385.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 343.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.385.20343.2714.1914.3557.9050.5035.2930.3826.1422.20

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