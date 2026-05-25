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Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 26.01% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.30% to Rs 455.63 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear rose 26.01% to Rs 44.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 455.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.86% to Rs 150.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 1774.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1592.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales455.63405.71 12 1774.121592.96 11 OPM %18.1017.61 -16.4515.29 - PBDT82.6570.38 17 290.47239.43 21 PBT58.7847.61 23 202.17163.94 23 NP44.1435.03 26 150.09121.18 24

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

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