Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 26.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.30% to Rs 455.63 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear rose 26.01% to Rs 44.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 455.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.86% to Rs 150.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 1774.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1592.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.