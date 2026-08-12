CAMS and IIT Madras signs MoU to drive next phase of fintech innovation

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) are extending and expanding their collaborations under the CAMS IIT Madras FinTech Innovation Lab (CIFIL) to drive the next phase of innovation in financial technologies, startup development, industry-driven research and professional education. The renewed partnership aims to strengthen India's rapidly evolving digital financial ecosystem through deeper industry-academia collaboration.

These initiatives are being taken up through CAMS IIT Madras FinTech Innovation Lab' (CIFIL). It was established in 2022 through a collaboration between IIT Madras and CAMS as part of its CSR Initiatives. It brought together CAMS' expertise in financial technology and financial services with IIT Madras' academic and research capabilities to promote innovation in the BFSI sector.