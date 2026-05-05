Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) jumped 6.09% to Rs 775.75 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 10.88% to Rs 126.43 crore on 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 395.22 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 12.27% YoY to Rs 166.07 crore in Q4 FY26.

Improved operational efficiency and a sharp ramp-up in automation initiatives helped EBITDA touch an all-time high of Rs 183.66 crore in Q4 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at a healthy 46.5%.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported assets under management (AuM) of Rs 55.1 lakh crore in Q4 FY26, up 21% year-on-year, broadly in line with industry growth, while retaining its market leadership with around 68% market share.

Equity assets hit an all-time high of Rs 30.5 lakh crore, with market share improving 90 basis points YoY to 67%. Equity net sales stood at Rs 1,01,294 crore, lifting CAMS share in the segment to 76.3% from 71% in the previous quarter. New SIP registrations rose 46% YoY to 1.26 crore in Q4 FY26, outperforming industry growth of 37%. SIP collections crossed the Rs 20,000 crore milestone in March and grew 24% year-on-year to Rs 58,889 crore in Q4 FY26. Live SIPs increased 17% YoY, compared with 4% growth for the industry, leading to market share expanding to 64.1% from 57% in the previous year.

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director said, Q4 FY26 was a defining quarter for CAMS, as we delivered our highest-ever quarterly revenue, with double-digit Y-o-Y growth and best-in-class EBITDA margins of 46.5%. This performance reflects strong operating discipline, sustained scale benefits in our core mutual fund franchise and continued improvement in productivity across the organisation. This performance was anchored not only by the resilience and scale benefits of our core mutual fund franchise, but also by strong momentum in our expanding non MF businesses which grew over 24% year-on-year, underscoring the success of our diversification strategy. Businesses across payments, alternatives, KRA and insurance repository continue to gain traction, contributing meaningfully to revenue momentum and long-term growth visibility. Within mutual funds, we continue to deepen and strengthen our partnerships with asset managers. During the quarter, Neo and Oaklane chose CAMS as their RTA partner, taking our total MF RTA relationships to 31. We also continued to gain market share and outperform the industry across key metrics, including assets under management, equity net sales, SIP registrations and growth in the investor base.

The SIF ecosystem is scaling well, with 6 SIFs going live so far and another 8 additional launches expected in the coming months, reflecting growing adoption of SIF. Alongside growth, our multi-year platform re-architecture programme is progressing well. Sustained innovation in technology, coupled with revenue growth (while maintaining a flat headcount) highlight the operating efficiency and long-term leverage that our next-generation platform is designed to deliver. As we move ahead, our focus remains on strengthening platform leadership, scaling diversified growth engines and sustaining profitable growth, while reinforcing CAMSs role as Indias most trusted financial market infrastructure partner. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled on July 7, 2026. If approved, the dividend will be paid to shareholders as on July 10, 2026, which has been fixed as the record date. The dividend will be disbursed on or before August 5, 2026.

The board has also approved an investment of up to Rs 20 crore, in one or more tranches, in the equity capital of CAMS Financial Information Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The board has approved amendments to the Memorandum of Association (MoA) of the company, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Separately, the company has approved acquisition of shares held by other shareholders in Fintuple Technologies for a consideration of Rs 96.67 lakh. It has also approved acquisition of shares in Think Analytics India for Rs 14.72 crore. CAMS is a financial infrastructure and service partner to the asset management industry and provides platform-based services to the BFSI segment. The company is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of 68% based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAuM). Its mutual fund clients include ten of the fifteen largest mutual funds.