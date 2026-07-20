Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 19.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 1096.15 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 19.63% to Rs 267.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 223.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 1096.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1020.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1096.151020.3391.2991.08341.35281.09338.51277.63267.82223.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News