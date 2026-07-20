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Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 19.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 1096.15 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 19.63% to Rs 267.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 223.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 1096.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1020.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1096.151020.33 7 OPM %91.2991.08 -PBDT341.35281.09 21 PBT338.51277.63 22 NP267.82223.87 20

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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