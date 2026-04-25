Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 47.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 1073.65 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 47.77% to Rs 345.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 1073.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 998.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.67% to Rs 1085.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 857.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 4216.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3878.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.