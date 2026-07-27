Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 62.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.55% to Rs 32957.16 croreNet profit of Canara Bank rose 62.15% to Rs 5180.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3194.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.55% to Rs 32957.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31522.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income32957.1631522.98 5 OPM %68.4758.31 -PBDT6566.896308.35 4 PBT6566.896308.35 4 NP5180.713194.95 62
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