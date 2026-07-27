Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 62.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.55% to Rs 32957.16 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 62.15% to Rs 5180.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3194.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.55% to Rs 32957.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31522.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32957.1631522.9868.4758.316566.896308.356566.896308.355180.713194.95

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