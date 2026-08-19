Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 128.48, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 2.42% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 128.48, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Canara Bank has lost around 0.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57262.4, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 209.93 lakh shares in last one month.