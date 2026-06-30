Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 124.79, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.12% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 0.31% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.79, down 0.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Canara Bank has eased around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has increased around 7.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57727.35, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 179.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 340.76 lakh shares in last one month.