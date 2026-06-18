Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 135.53, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.21% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 4.19% slide in the Nifty Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.53, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Canara Bank has gained around 7.44% in last one month.