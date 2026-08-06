Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 129.67, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.18% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.38% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.67, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24646.25. The Sensex is at 78818.42, up 0.3%. Canara Bank has risen around 3.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has risen around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57739.95, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 240.37 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.85, up 0.59% on the day. Canara Bank is up 19.18% in last one year as compared to a 0.2% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.38% spurt in the Nifty Bank index. The PE of the stock is 6.05 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.