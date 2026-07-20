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Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 20.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.83% to Rs 2047.52 crore

Net profit of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company rose 20.15% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 2047.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1653.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2047.521653.43 24 OPM %-0.020.38 -PBDT31.5126.07 21 PBT31.5126.07 21 NP28.1423.42 20

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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