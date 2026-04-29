Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.21% to Rs 3060.66 crore

Net profit of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company rose 8.23% to Rs 34.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.21% to Rs 3060.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2703.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.23% to Rs 126.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.36% to Rs 9840.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7850.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.