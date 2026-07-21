Canara HSBC Life Insurance surged 8.64% to Rs 162.71 after the insurer reported strong Q1 FY27 results.

The company's consolidated profit after tax increased 20.15% YoY to Rs 28.14 crore in Q1 FY27. PAT declined 18.97% QoQ from Rs 34.73 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total income rose 20.03% YoY to Rs 4,382.86 crore in Q1 FY27. On a sequential basis, total income increased 237.96% from Rs 1,296.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 31.51 crore in Q1 FY27, up 20.87% YoY and down 18.39% QoQ.

Employee expenses increased 26.49% YoY to Rs 214.99 crore, while other expenses rose 20.45% YoY to Rs 4,135.90 crore. Total operating expenditure increased 20.01% YoY to Rs 4,350.89 crore.

On the business front, Individual Weighted Premium Income (WPI) rose 17.8% YoY to Rs 470 crore, while New Business Premium increased 25.2% YoY to Rs 1,044 crore. Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) grew 18.8% YoY to Rs 585 crore, and Value of New Business (VNB) increased 28.8% YoY to Rs 124 crore, with a VNB margin of 21.1%. Total premium income rose 23.7% YoY to Rs 2,161 crore, while assets under management increased 13.8% YoY to Rs 49,683 crore. Embedded value stood at Rs 7,383 crore, with an operating return on embedded value (RoEV) of 19.7% on a rolling 12-month basis.

The insurer reported 13-month persistency of 85.9% and 61-month persistency of 55.3%. Protection remained a key growth driver, with protection APE rising 41.5% YoY and its share of total APE increasing to 13%. Credit Life business grew 40.7% YoY, while the number of policies issued increased 19% YoY. During the quarter, the company expanded its distribution footprint through a partnership with West Bengal Gramin Bank. Managing director and CEO Anuj Mathur said APE growth of 18.8% YoY was in line with the company's guidance and reflected the strength of its distribution-led strategy. He said the insurer delivered healthy growth in distribution, protection and profitability during the quarter and remains focused on sustainable growth and creating long-term value in India's life insurance market.