Canara Robeco Asset Management Company surged 9.20% to Rs 275.41 after the asset manager reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 23.93% YoY to Rs 75.60 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 61 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit increased 82.61% QoQ from Rs 41.40 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 19.67% YoY and 1.75% QoQ to Rs 116.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax increased 24.41% YoY to Rs 99.40 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 79.90 crore in Q1 FY26. PBT increased 70.79% QoQ from Rs 58.20 crore in Q4 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 11.81% YoY to Rs 46.40 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose 12.85% YoY to Rs 28.10 crore, while other expenses increased 5.56% YoY to Rs 15.20 crore. Finance costs rose 20% YoY to Rs 0.60 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 47.06% YoY to Rs 2.50 crore. Other income rose 21.81% YoY to Rs 29.60 crore, swinging from a loss of Rs 10.40 crore in Q4 FY26 on the back of a recovery in fair value gains on investments. Operationally, the core AMC business (revenue from operations less total expenses) posted an operating profit of Rs 69.80 crore, up 25.54% YoY.

Total AUM stood at Rs 1,19,500 crore as of 30 June 2026, up 2% YoY, while quarterly average AUM (QAAUM) rose 7% YoY to Rs 1,18,700 crore. Equity-oriented QAAUM increased 7% YoY to Rs 1,08,100 crore. The company's folio count stood at 5.05 million, with a branch network spanning 29 locations across India. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is jointly promoted by Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V. and has operated in the mutual fund industry for over three decades, offering investment solutions across equity, debt, and hybrid asset classes. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and operates 29 branches across India, supported by a distribution network of over 56,819 distributor partners. Individual investors account for 86% of its investor base, B30 cities contribute 24%, and Direct plans account for 28% of total monthly average AUM.